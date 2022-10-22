Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

