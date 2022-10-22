Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $461,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $60,433,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,010,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

NYSE EW opened at $84.81 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

