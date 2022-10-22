Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $625,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

NYSE:AON opened at $280.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.62. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

