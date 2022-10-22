Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

