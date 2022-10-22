Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

