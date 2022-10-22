Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,097.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shopify stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

