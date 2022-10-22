Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Hilltop Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE HTH opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

