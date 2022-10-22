Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Hilltop Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of HTH opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $225,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.