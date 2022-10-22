Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 321,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.