HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE HIVE opened at $3.12 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

