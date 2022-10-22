Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157 ($1.90).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.58. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £298.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.12%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

