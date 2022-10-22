Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

