HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 66338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Further Reading

