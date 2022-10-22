H&T Group (LON:HAT) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HAT opened at GBX 444 ($5.36) on Friday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 395.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,336.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

