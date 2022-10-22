Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.75.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $216.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $238.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 2,335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 64,225 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

