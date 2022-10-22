Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $510.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.75 and its 200 day moving average is $469.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

