Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $664,839.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Humanscape has a market cap of $95.73 million and $664,839.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

