IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDACORP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.