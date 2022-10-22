IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 650 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 650 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $17,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IDT stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
