IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 650 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 650 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $17,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IDT

About IDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,130 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at $15,953,000. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 330,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

