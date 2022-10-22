Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 3%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 2,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$67.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

