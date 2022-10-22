Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Immunic has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.