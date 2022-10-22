Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 5.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 18,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,076,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $183,634 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

