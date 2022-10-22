Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $4,182,750.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $1,054,420.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.79 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Inari Medical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

