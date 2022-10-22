Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISMAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

