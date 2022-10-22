Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -153.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

