Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.51

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $9.76. Inpex shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 63,107 shares traded.

Inpex Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading

