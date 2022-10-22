Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £2,472 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,472 ($2,986.95).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping bought 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,469 ($2,983.33).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 304 ($3.67) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 272.25 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 363 ($4.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £113.90 million and a P/E ratio of 646.81.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

