Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Buys $489,457.92 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,726 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $489,074.14.

Shares of IMRA opened at $3.92 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.49.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

