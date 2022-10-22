Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $71,750.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,969.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 89.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,959,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.