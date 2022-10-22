Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRNX opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
