Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRNX opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

