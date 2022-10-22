Insider Selling: LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Sells A$115,000.00 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Rating) insider Christy Forest sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($80,419.58).

Christy Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christy Forest purchased 361,987 shares of LiveHire stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$76,017.27 ($53,158.93).

LiveHire Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About LiveHire

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

