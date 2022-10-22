International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

