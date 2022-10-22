InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

