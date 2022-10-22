Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $68,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.03 on Friday, reaching $417.18. 1,488,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

