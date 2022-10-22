Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

