Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Lowered by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

