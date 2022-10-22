Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

