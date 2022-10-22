Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.60 and last traded at $119.35. Approximately 2,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34.
