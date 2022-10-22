Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.33

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 34108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.