Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Invesco stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Invesco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

