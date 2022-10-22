Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 42,410 shares.The stock last traded at $157.36 and had previously closed at $159.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

