Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $64,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,378.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 178,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,055 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

