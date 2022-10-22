Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.