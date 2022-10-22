Invitoken Price Reaches $1.61 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $345,947.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00008386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

