Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $50.25.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

