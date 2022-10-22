Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $531,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

