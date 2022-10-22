Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

