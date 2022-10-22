Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 361,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:IRM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

