iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

