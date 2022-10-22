iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 196,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,987 shares.The stock last traded at $89.08 and had previously closed at $89.41.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.