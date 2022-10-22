iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 196,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,987 shares.The stock last traded at $89.08 and had previously closed at $89.41.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
